PODCAST: ANC defends North West record amid municipal service delivery challenges

The ANC is addressing service delivery issues in the North West amid corruption concerns.

The ANC in the North West has acknowledged persistent municipal service delivery challenges while defending its efforts to address corruption and improve governance.

Provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping discussed these issues with Itumeleng Mafisa on The Movement podcast ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

Municipalities struggle with ageing infrastructure

Maruping attributed some municipal difficulties to ageing infrastructure, limited revenue collection and dependence on conditional grants.

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He said many rural municipalities lacked sufficient revenue streams to fund essential services and infrastructure upgrades.

Water shortages, deteriorating roads and sewage spillages remain significant challenges across the province.

Maruping cited growing populations as another pressure on infrastructure that was originally designed for smaller communities.

However, he acknowledged that financial constraints could not excuse corruption or mismanagement.

He said the ANC had intervened in struggling municipalities since its provincial executive committee took office in 2022.

Corruption and accountability

Maruping said forensic investigations had been conducted in Madibeng and Mahikeng following concerns about municipal governance.

He added that criminal and corruption cases had been opened against individuals implicated in alleged wrongdoing.

He also pointed to improvements in some municipalities’ audit outcomes as evidence of progress.

However, he acknowledged that several municipalities continued to face serious challenges.

Discussing Madibeng, Maruping defended the ANC’s disciplinary action against a mayor accused of acting against the party.

He said the mayor remained in office following a court judgment after the municipality failed to defend the case.

Maruping maintained that the ANC intended to pursue accountability through the appropriate processes.

Jobs and economic development

Maruping said the provincial government alone could not solve unemployment and called for greater private-sector involvement.

He highlighted a lack of industrialisation as a major obstacle to creating employment opportunities.

The mining sector, despite its economic importance, was not generating sufficient local employment opportunities, according to Maruping.

He called for greater representation of local workers and increased investment in communities surrounding mining operations.

He also advocated decentralising certain mineral-resource functions to the provincial government.

Maruping said a proposed mining university could help train young people and support industrial development.

ANC renewal and election campaign

Maruping said the ANC was continuing its renewal programme through political education, unity and accountability.

He acknowledged that corruption had damaged the party’s public image but insisted that corrective efforts were underway.

He described the North West as a strong ANC province while recognising electoral challenges in mining communities and JB Marks.