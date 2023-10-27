Police make breakthrough in KZN mass shooting

Officers followed leads to a clinic in KwaMashu and arrested three suspects.

The suspects were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition. Picture: iStock

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested three people in connection with the mass shooting that happened in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday, detectives followed leads regarding suspects involved in the multiple murders to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

“Further investigation led detectives to a house at Amaoti where police were met with gunfire. Following a shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects , was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition.

“The arrested suspects , who are aged between 19 and 28 are expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Monday,” Naicker said.

ALSO READ: Five killed ‘execution-style’, one wounded in KZN shooting

The arrest of the suspects comes after the mass shooting at Tambo Plaza area in Amaoti.

“When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of five men in a RDP house. The deceased were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. It was established that all five deceased who are in their twenties, were in the house when they were shot by unknown suspects who arrived in a getaway vehicle. A sixth victim, who was shot in the hand, was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Naiker said.

KwaMashu shooting

This was the fourth shooting incident recorded in the province this week alone.

Meanwhile, police are still probing a deadly shooting that occurred under a bridge in KwaMashu, north of Durban, which claimed seven lives.

Naicker said all seven bodies were found lying next to a pillar of the railway bridge and in a straight line with gunshot wounds to the head.

“Police found 18, 9mm spent cartridges on the crime scene,” Naicker said.

ALSO READ: Nine suspects, including cop, arrested for running kidnapping syndicate targetting Portuguese businessmen