WATCH: Five killed in yet another bloody gun battle in Inanda

This is the second shooting in the area after four suspects were killed in a shootout with the police earlier this month.

A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg during the heated gun battle. Picture: SAPS

Five suspects have been killed in yet another gun battle with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood a task team comprising of various law enforcement agencies and private security were conducting an operation at 11pm on Monday when intelligence led them to a house near Dube Village Mall in Inanda where the shootout took place.

Police spokesperson Colonel Jay Naicker said as the police officers approached the house, they were met with gunfire.

“A member of the National Intervention Unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Four suspects were fatally wounded following a heated gun battle. Police found four pistols in their possession.

“A manhunt continues for more suspects. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have been summoned for further investigations,” said Naicker.

Naicker added that a fifth suspect was found deceased at a house close to the original crime scene.

“It is believed that he fled the scene during the shootout and sought refuge at a nearby house. The suspect died due to his injuries while hiding from police. The owners of the home came forward later in the morning when it was discovered that the man had died.

“Police will also look into why the house owners allowed the man to hide in their home,” said Naicker.

He said the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner praised officers for their determination and bravery.

“The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the police officers for remaining composed during the gun battle, which lasted for about half an hour.

“We will continue to hunt down these ruthless criminals who are terrorising innocent civilians in Inanda. It is quite obvious that they are hellbent on taking down police officers and will not submit themselves to face the might of the law,” said Mkhwanazi.

First Inanda shooting

This is the second shooting in Inanda after four suspects were killed in a shootout with the police earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said members of the Rapid Rail’s Cross Border and Freight from national head office acted on information and followed a lead when they entered a house at Ngoqokazi, Amouti area in Inanda, when they were attacked.

“Upon entering the house officers allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police. It is further alleged that a shootout ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded. One suspect fled the scene and the authorities are hot on his heels.

“The deceased, who are believed to be in their 30s, were alleged to be behind a spate of murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini District. The incident was duly reported to Ipid, who will investigate the four counts of inquest,” said Netshiunda.

