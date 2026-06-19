Dagga bust nets R3m haul, six arrested in intelligence‑driven strike

Last month, Operation Shanela II resulted in police seizing dagga worth R11 million and arresting three suspects in a late‑night interception.

An intelligence‑driven operation in Limpopo has dealt a blow to drug traffickers, with police and Farm Watch members seizing dagga worth R3 million and arresting six suspects in a coordinated strike.

The operation was executed along the R531 Road between Klaserie and Snake Park in Hoedspruit on Wednesday.

Dagga bust

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the team intercepted three vehicles travelling towards Tzaneen after receiving information about the transportation of illicit substances.

“During the search of the vehicles, police recovered a substantial quantity of dagga, including fourteen large bags and twenty smaller bags. The estimated street value of the confiscated dagga is approximately R3 million.”

Arrest

Mashaba said three motor vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crime were seized for further investigation.

“The six suspects, aged between 18 and 37 years, were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga.”

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended all members and stakeholders involved in the successful operation for their commitment to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring safer communities.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

Operation Shanella II

This is the second major dagga bust in Limpopo in weeks. Last month, Operation Shanela II resulted in police seizing dagga worth R11 million and arresting three suspects in a late‑night interception.

The successful operation was conducted by members of Hoedspruit Saps in collaboration with Farm Watch members between Saturday evening, 30 May 2026, and the early hours of Sunday, 31 May 2026.

Crime prevention

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the three suspects were linked to drug trafficking activities.

“Acting on information regarding the movement of a large quantity of drugs through the area, operational members intercepted a Toyota Quantum taxi and a Hyundai sedan along the R527 near Snake Park at about 21:15 on Saturday night.”

Ledwaba said a search of the vehicles uncovered 130 bags of dagga.

He added that operational teams also conducted patrols in three villages, ten farms, an airport, four banking institutions, and six ATMs as part of ongoing crime-prevention and visibility operations.