Man arrested after Saps finds cargo of cannabis worth more than R500 000 in Limpopo

The bags of cannabis weighed 258 kg and were seized by Saps members during the apprehension of the 44-year-old male suspect.

A 44-year-old male was arrested in Sekhukhune, Limpopo after South African Police Service (Saps) members found him transporting cannabis with an estimated street value of more than R500 000.

After a tip-off on Wednesday, police intercepted a silver grey Toyota Hilux bakkie at Steelbridge, Ga-Malekana village as it entered the Sekhukhune policing area.

Arrest

Saps members stopped and searched the fully loaded vehicle, where they discovered a large amount of cannabis packed in black plastic bags.

According to police reports, the driver failed to provide a satisfactory response about the origin of the cannabis and was immediately arrested.

Court proceedings

The bags of cannabis were seized by officers during the apprehension of the suspect.

He was expected to appear before the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of possession of cannabis.

Unlicensed firearms

Meanwhile, in a separate incident this week, police recovered a firearm during a raid in the Western Cape.

Additional charges were added onto a 46-year-old male suspect arrested and held in custody for attempted murder, after an illegal firearm was discovered on Monday, by officers from Vanrhynsdorp.

The prohibited firearm was covered by a T-shirt in the suspect’s flat. The suspect is expected to appear in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Gun at a shopping mall

On Tuesday, police in Mitchell Plain received a complaint about a male with a firearm in a shopping mall.

Upon their arrival, officers searched the suspect and discovered an unlicensed firearm in his possession.

Further investigations revealed that the firearm was reported stolen in 2025 at Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal.

A 22-year-old male suspect was arrested and is set to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.