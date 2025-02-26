Deadly end for most wanted Limpopo criminals in police shootout

Two dangerous fugitives, linked to multiple violent crimes, were shot and killed in Ga-Mampuru after opening fire on police.

Two suspects described as most wanted and dangerous have been shot and killed in Ga-Mampuru during a shootout with Limpopo police on Tuesday, 25 February.

The suspects, who have allegedly been terrorising community members in Capricorn and Sekhukhune, were confronted by police after receiving intel that they were hiding in the bushes near the R555 regional road.

Shootout

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects began to shoot at police, who were made up of members of the Provincial Tracking Team, Provincial Investigations Unit, Polokwane Tactical Response Team, Masemola K9 Unit, Polokwane Air Wing, Lebowakgomo detectives and the Lebowakgomo Task Team.

“[Police] retaliated, and one of the suspects was fatally wounded and found in possession of one pistol with ammunition. He is currently unidentified, at an estimated age of between 30 and 35,” said Mashaba in a statement.

“Meanwhile, his accomplices fled from the scene with a rifle. The team followed him, and he further fired shots at the police. They retaliated, and he was also fatally wounded,” added Mashaba.

The second suspect — aged between 30 and 40 — was also found in possession of a rifle with live ammunition, a 9mm pistol with live ammunition and 12 cellphones, which are believed to be stolen.

Notorious duo

He was identified as a fugitive who was on the run after he escaped from the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on 17 March 2023.

He’d previously been arrested for multiple charges of rape, housebreaking and house robbery.

“The duo was part of the suspects that committed various offences, which included a murder of a Limpopo Highway Patrol Sergeant, whereby three rifles were stolen,” said Mashaba.

The notorious pair have more than 10 other serious charges against them, including rape, murder, house robbery and kidnapping, which they carried out in Lebowakgomo, Magatle, Sekhukhune and Mankweng policing areas.

Paramedics declared both suspects dead at the scene.

Job well done

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has applauded police for recovering the stolen firearms, which were linked to various serious and violent crimes reported in the Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts.

“We appreciate everyone, including the community members, for providing the police with positive information that resulted in the successful tracking and tracing of the most wanted suspects,” said Hadebe.

