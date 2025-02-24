Limpopo police hunt alleged armed rapist who attacked college students

Limpopo police launch a manhunt for a suspect who raped four students at a college residence and stole valuables before fleeing.

The South African Police Service (Saps) provincial commissioner in Limpopo has ordered the police to use all available tools to find and apprehend the suspect who allegedly attacked and raped students on campus before fleeing.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe added that the suspect fled the scene with some of the students’ valuables.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said, according to reports, on Saturday, 22 February, at about 11.10pm, the students were asleep at a college residence in Bolobedu when the incident occurred.

Four students raped at college residence

A 20-year-old girl woke up and went outside to fetch water when she suddenly screamed for help.

“A 21-year-old complainant saw an unknown African male wearing a black balaclava, black jersey, blue jeans, black gloves, and white sneakers who pointed them with a firearm,” Thakeng said.

“The eight female students were instructed to undress, and four of them, aged between 20 and 21, were raped.”

After the traumatic incident, the suspect allegedly stole Samsung A04 and Nokia C10 cellphones before he fled the scene on foot.

The police registered a case of armed robbery and four counts of rape for further investigation.

Anyone with information that could result in the arrest of this armed rapist should contact Detective Constable Dzumisani Mhlongo of the Tzaneen FCS Unit on 083 585 3885, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or share information on the MySaps App anonymously.

Man raped University of Venda students

In another rape case in the province, 40-year-old Victor Madia was sentenced to life in August 2024 for raping three University of Venda students. He was also convicted on two counts of theft.

Madia committed the crimes between August and October 2018.

“Madia used to rape women at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou,” said NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

“The accused would threaten the victims with dangerous weapons and forcefully rape them in the bushes. Madia was released on parole when he continued to terrorise women.”

He was linked to other rape cases through forensic evidence.