Will it rain in Cape Town this weekend? Here’s the outlook

The weekend is expected to be mild, with brief early rain on Saturday followed by largely dry and partly cloudy conditions

Residents in Cape Town can expect a mild and mostly settled weekend, with early light rain on Saturday giving way to clearer conditions, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Slight rain early on Saturday

The weather service forecasts “slight rain” in the early hours of Saturday, with conditions recorded at 2am. Humidity is expected to be high at 85%, increasing to 90% by 8am as skies turn partly cloudy.

Temperatures will range from 20°C at 2am, dipping slightly to 19°C by 8am, before climbing to a daytime high of 23°C at 2pm. By 8pm, temperatures are expected to settle at around 19°C under clear skies.

Winds will blow predominantly from the south to south-south-east (S to SSE) throughout the day, with speeds increasing from 9.3km/h (5.0kt) in the morning to 18.5km/h (10.0kt) by the afternoon and evening.

The weather service indicates a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 23°C for Saturday. While rainfall is recorded at 3mm, the agency notes a “rain probability” of 0%.

Mild and dry Sunday ahead

Conditions are expected to stabilise further on Sunday, with no rainfall forecast.

The day will begin partly cloudy at both 2am and 8am, with humidity levels remaining high at 90% during these hours. Temperatures will start at 18°C and remain steady through the morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will peak at 23°C under partly cloudy skies, before clearing into the evening. The temperature will drop slightly to 19°C by 8pm.

Wind patterns will remain consistent with Saturday, blowing from the SSE to southerly direction. Wind speeds will again increase from 9.3km/h (5.0kt) in the early hours to 18.5km/h (10.0kt) later in the day.

The weather service forecasts a minimum temperature of 17°C and a maximum of 23°C for Sunday, with “0 mm” of rainfall and a “rain probability” of 0%.

Overall, the weekend is expected to be mild, with brief early rain on Saturday followed by largely dry and partly cloudy conditions.