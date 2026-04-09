Six-year-old girl shot in head in Valhalla Park gang shooting

It comes as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to Western Cape crime hotspots.

A six-year-old girl has been shot in the head in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred in Valhalla Park on Thursday morning. It comes as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deployed to Western Cape crime hotspots.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint of a shooting at about 09:20am in Eleanor Street.

“Upon arrival on the scene, they found a six-year-old girl who sustained a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

“According to reports, the child was caught in the crossfire when rival gangs started shooting. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said.

Attempted murder

Twigg said Bishop Lavis detectives are investigating an attempted murder case.

“Police are following up on all leads in efforts to bring the perpetrators to book.”

Murder

Earlier this month, two people aged 25 and 33 were shot dead in an informal dwelling in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred in the Turfburg Walk, Hanover Park at about 5am.

Twigg said Philippi police have registered two counts of murder for investigation following the shooting incident.

“Police members were called to the crime scene in Turfburg Walk, Hanover Park, where they found the victims inside an informal dwelling with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The 25-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was transported to a medical facility in a private vehicle, where he was declared deceased on arrival at the hospital,” Twigg said.

SANDF

The SANDF deployed soldiers for a year to provinces struggling to quell rampant crime and illegal mining, according to a mission plan presented to parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment last month, calling organised crime the “most immediate threat” to the country’s democracy and economic development.

The mission is scheduled to run until 31 March next year, according to the plan presented to parliament’s policing committee.