Diamonds for whites only? Bombshell claim rocks Louis Liebenberg’s FDG scheme

Liebenberg's office allegedly identified certain individuals and requested they be removed from the payment platform used by his company Forever Diamonds and Gold.

Only white people were allowed to register to invest in the infamous diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s diamond packages. This is according to COO of AE Switch, the payment platform that Liebenberg used to operate Tariomix, better known as Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG).

Ian Jansen’s claim was confirmed by CEO of AE Switch Tiaan Lombard, as well as an individual close to the case who spoke to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity.

Liebenberg, the alleged mastermind behind FDG, advertised diamonds on social media, luring investors with promises of huge profits that never materialised.

According to Jansen, Liebenberg’s office identified certain individuals and requested their removal from the platform. The office then informed AE Switch that no person of colour is allowed on the platform.

Liebenberg on unity and Afrikaner pride

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility where he is being held, Liebenberg said white and coloured people were allowed on his platform. “The reason for that is that the white Afrikaner has money. I want everyone to be united. That’s why I gave money to former president Jacob Zuma. I told him that I’m a proud Afrikaner and he’s a proud Zulu, and then we shook hands,” he said.

According to Liebenberg, he wants everyone in South Africa to unite. “The white Afrikaner has money to invest in a project like mine. The Zulus have the land and the mineral rights. It can benefit everyone,” he said.

Liebenberg did not elaborate on what land and mineral rights he thinks Zulu people own.

Asked about his circumstances in jail, Liebenberg said that he has a form of osteoporosis. “I cannot eat bread and pap, and that is all we get here. I went for seven days eating nothing, and then I started eating a piece of bread, but I’m in a lot of pain. Due to kidney disease, I cannot take painkillers.”

He said that he had been on a diet for more than a year and lost 25kg, because he needs a back operation. “The media has been reporting that I suddenly lost weight, but that is not the case. My medical specialist advised me to lose weight to prevent me from ending up in a wheelchair.”

His biggest worry, he says, is his wife, Dezzi, who is being held in Atridgeville. “In the two years we’ve been married, we’ve never been separated for more than 24 hours. “Dezzi had a very hard life as a child, and I want to be there for her.”

Diamond scam sting: Hawks arrest Louis, Dezzi and 7 others

A major operation led by the Northern Cape Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit led to the arrest of nine suspects, including Liebenberg and Dezzi.

The group is accused of running a scam involving unpolished diamonds and fraud.

The rest of the accused are Liebenberg’s former lawyer, Walter Niedinger, co-director of his company Tariomix, Ronelle Kleynhans, his personal assistant, Nicky van Heerden, a former employee, Dewald Strydom, former office manager, Helena Schulenburg, as well as two other former directors of his companies, Hannes and Christelle Badenhorst.

They stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering. Public Prosecutor Hanna Conradie confirmed in court on Thursday that four more charges are added to the indictment. The four charges added are one of theft and three of corruption. The charges of corruption are against Liebenberg, Dezzi and Kleynhans.

Seven of the suspects have been granted bail, while Liebenberg and Dezzi remain in custody.

