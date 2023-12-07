Domestic violence horror: Mother of four fatally stabbed, Good Samaritan also wounded

Limpopo police launch a manhunt for a suspect who brutally stabbed Esther Michavi to death and wounded a Good Samaritan.

The Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fatally stabbed his girlfriend and wounded another person who tried to intervene.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Esther Michavi, 43, was stabbed to death in Nwakhuwani Village, Giyani, by a man alleged to be her boyfriend.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the mother of four and her children were accommodated by her friend after she experienced domestic challenges with her boyfriend when the incident occurred.

Suspect entered friend’s house through an unlocked door

“The house was reportedly still under construction, and the suspect managed to gain entry by using the door that was not properly locked. He then started to stab the victim multiple times,” Mashaba said.

“The owner tried to intervene, but the suspect tried to stab her as well, and she ran outside to seek assistance from the community. A brave man tried to rescue the victim but was also stabbed multiple times by the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene.”

Injured man sent to medical facility

The injured man was sent to a nearby medical facility after the paramedics declared Michavi dead on the scene.

The police confirmed a case of murder and attempted murder was opened.

“This is indeed a sad incident that will also leave emotional scars on the victim’s children. The brutal attack is a setback for us, especially as the nation is still observing the 16 Days of Activism campaign for No Violence Against Women and Children,” said Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The police have appealed to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Detective Warrant Officer Morris Maswanganyi on 083 523 7044, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the MySAPS App.

JMPD officer shot after intervening in domestic assault

On Monday, an off-duty member of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was shot after trying to save a woman who was allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Officer Levonne Jonas had stopped at the N1 South Olifantsfontein Road onramp after witnessing a man attacking a woman, according to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“Officer Jonas was overpowered by the male, who disarmed him of his private firearm and shot. The male immediately drove away, leaving his girlfriend and the officer lying on the ground,” Fihla said.

