Domestic violence suspected after 4 people die in separate North West incidents

North West's provincial police commissioner said domestic violence should not be considered a private family matter

The North West’s Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams, has raised his concerns about domestic violence after two separate incidents in which four people lost their lives.

The incidents happened in Hartbeespoort Dam and Leeudoringstad.

Married couple found dead in Hartbeespoort Dam

In the first incident, the police in Hartbeespoort Dam are investigating a murder after the discovery of a dead couple.

The couple lived at a smallholding in Melodie in the North West. They were found in the early hours of Friday, 11 September 2026.

The South African Police Services (Saps) said officers responded to the scene after a complaint was received about a shooting. The bodies we discovered when they arrived.

The 57-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife both had gunshot wounds to their heads.

It is alleged that the couple’s 30-year-old daughter was asleep in the other bedroom when she heard the gunshots coming from her parents’ bedroom.

When she investigated, she discovered her deceased parents.

A revolver was found in the bedroom, between the deceased couple.

According to the police, circumstances surrounding their deaths are still being investigated.

Former boyfriend suspected to have killed teacher

In the second incident, police in Leeudoringstad are investigating following a fatal shooting at Kgakala Location in Extension 3.

The case was reported on the evening of Sunday, 13 September 2026, after a 33-year-old teacher at a school for the deaf was allegedly attacked inside her residence.

The police allege that she was attacked by a 33-year-old man who is suspected to be her former boyfriend.

Investigations indicate that the suspect forcefully gained entry to the residence by breaking the window while armed with a knife.

Police say he allegedly attacked and fatally stabbed the victim before he inflicted a fatal wound on himself.

Both individuals were declared dead by emergency medical rescue services personnel.

‘Domestic violence not a private family matter’

Lieutenant General Adams condemned the loss of life in both incidents and called for domestic violence to be taken seriously.

“Gender-based violence and domestic violence are not private family matters; they are serious crimes that can cost lives,” he said.

“We must never wait for violence to turn fatal before we act. If there are threats, intimidation, stalking or signs of escalating abuse, report them and seek help. Silence must never become a shield for perpetrators.”