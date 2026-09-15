Kempton Park deaths: Stop social media feeding frenzy

Fear over recent Kempton Park deaths is fuelling social media rumours as a councillor urges residents to take information to the police instead.

Kempton Park ward councillor Simon Lapping has appealed for calm as a potential seventh victim further fuelled a social media posting frenzy. The sustained amplification online after the discovery of several women’s bodies in his ward threatens to heighten fear and turn speculation and theory into fact.

The DA councillor said concern in the community was understandable following the sudden avalanche in the body count, but warned that unverified claims, rumours and suspect-mining on social media could make an already frightening situation worse.

Several women have been found dead in recent months, while the discovery of another woman’s body in KwaThema on Monday has added to public anxiety. Police are investigating the cases and whether any of them may be connected. “People are scared, and we understand that, but social media can very quickly turn fear into panic,” Lapping said. “We need to allow the police to do their work and give investigators the opportunity to establish the facts.”

Let SAPS do their job

He said information that could assist investigators belonged with the South African Police Service (Saps) first, not on Facebook, WhatsApp groups, or other social media platforms. “If anyone has information, has seen something suspicious or believes they know something that could help, their first port of call must be the Saps. Report it to the police rather than putting it on social media,” he said.

Lapping said the proliferation of posts pointing fingers at individuals or groups was particularly concerning. “Even if somebody thinks they are making a joke or creating fake news as a laugh, accusing an e-hailing driver or anyone else of being involved in criminal activity is not funny. It is not helpful either,” he said.

The councillor said justice must take its course and urged residents not to conduct investigations or trials on social media. “We all want answers, and we all want whoever is responsible for these crimes to be brought to justice. But justice has a process.

“Report what you know to Saps. Let the police investigate it. That is how the community can help,” he said.