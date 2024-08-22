Courier driver airlifted in early morning shoot-out with hijackers

The N2 road near the Mandini toll was blocked as the helicopter carried the injured patient.

The scene of the attempted hijacking on the N2, KZN. Picture: Supplied

A courier driver sustained critical gunshot wounds in a foiled hijack attempt on the N2 near Mandini, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

It was reported that the courier vehicle was travelling north at the time.

While on its tracks, the vehicle was suddenly halted by a single vehicle, with four armed suspects in it near Mandini toll.

The suspects hailed fire on the vehicle, critically injuring the driver.

An armed escort travelling with the courier vehicle was able to return the fire. As the shoot-out ensued, one of the suspects in the attacking vehicle sustained gunshot wounds.

The four suspects got away empty-handed.

IPSS Medical Rescue and IPPS Security responded to the scene. According to reports, the driver received medical care from the IPSS medical advanced life support and was stabilised on the scene.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a Netcare medical helicopter was activated to airlift the driver to a suitable facility for the care required due to the nature of his injuries.

The South African Police Service (Saps) members took over the crime scene for further investigation.

Hijackers becoming bolder and creative

According to National Hijack Prevention Academy’s Richard Brussow, hijackers have become shameless and innovative.

This has called for the increase in security measures and attentiveness among vehicle drivers.

Brussow said people were getting hijacked even outside their driveways.

“This accounts for 70% of the cases. Traffic lights and stop signs also attract hijackers, but relay attacks in parking areas have dramatically increased.

“In these cases, criminals intercept the vehicle signal and relay it to a second person who then steals the car. Road spikes have also increased drastically,” he said.

According to him, hijackings typically peaked on Fridays going into the weekend.

“Hijacking is easy because it is done with guns. The victims are often taken and extorted, with their bank accounts emptied and in some cases kidnapped.

“We see a peak in hijackings on Fridays, with the crime tending to increase on weekends, while Mondays are relatively quiet. By Tuesday, the criminals start hunting again. However, it’s important for the public to stay vigilant every day.”

Hijacking tips

If you find yourself in a position where you have been confronted by hijackers, Arrive Alive advises you to keep a cool temper and avoid threatening or challenging the hijackers.

