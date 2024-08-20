Hijacked truck and grader worth millions recovered in Limpopo

The truck with a grader was travelling to Musina with the intention of being smuggled out of the country.

The truck with a grader were found in the Musina policing area on Saturday. Picture: SAPS

Police have recovered a flatbed truck and a construction grader worth a combined value of R4.5 million in Limpopo.

It is understood the truck and grader were found in the Musina policing area on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers were tipped off about a suspect involved in a carjacking of a white flatbed truck loaded with a yellow grader that was travelling from Namibia.

Vehicle smuggling

“The incident occurred at Coligny policing area in North West province. Apparently, the truck was travelling to Musina with the intention of being smuggled out of the country.

“The team reacted promptly, and the truck with a grader was spotted at Musina town on Saturday. The suspect, aged 31, was approached and arrested for possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

Picture: SAPS

Ledwaba said officers received further information about the case.

“The following day on Sunday, further tip-off was received that the yellow grader was at Louis Trichardt in Makhado. Police immediately activated an operation, and the arrested suspect took them to where the grader was hidden. The recovered white truck is at a value of R1.5 million and the yellow grader at R3 million.

“Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest and commended the teamwork displayed by the members and for successfully recovering the hijacked motor vehicles,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said the suspect will appear before he Musina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and that police investigations are ongoing.

Operation Shanela

Meanwhile, police have arrested more than 28 000 suspects countrywide for various crimes during Operation Shanela over the past two weeks.

In the latest operation, which began on 12 August and ended on 18 August, police arrested 13 919 suspects.

Authorities said over 2 800 of those nabbed were wanted for serious crimes such as murder, rape and business robberies, among others.

