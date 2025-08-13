Dunoon businessman found dead after kidnapping

Zolile Dlakana was kidnapped from his home in the early hours of Sunday morning by unknown suspects.

Police have confirmed that a Dunoon businessman who was kidnapped has been found dead.

Zolile Dlakana was kidnapped from his home in the early hours of Sunday morning by unknown suspects.

Kidnapping

The businessman ran a tavern in Dunoon in the Western Cape.

His family shared the details of Dlakana’s kidnapping on Facebook. No ransom demand was made for his release.

“The search for Zolile Dlakana, who went missing on Saturday, 09 August 2025, around 00:45, in Dunoon, wearing all black clothes and Tekkies in black and orange from Bathu.”

Grim discovery

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said officers made the grim discovery on Sunday.

“Delft police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown male was found in a pool of water in Gushindoda, Delft.

ALSO READ: Police rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman in Evaton

“According to reports, the victim had injuries to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and arrests are yet to be made,” Twigg said.

Jerry Boshoga

Meanwhile, the South African Police Services (Saps) have slammed irresponsible social media posts after reports emerged online that respected farmer and businessman Jerry Boshoga was found dead.

Boshoga was kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in November 2024. His kidnappers were reportedly sending his family videos where they were seen allegedly assaulting him and demanding R10 million ransom for his release.

Posts shared on social media earlier this month claimed that the search for Boshoga, who was reported missing, had ended, as he had been found deceased.

Social media

However, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe called for responsible social media reporting around the kidnapping case of Boshoga.

“The Saps can confirm that the investigation into his kidnapping is still at a very sensitive stage, and the businessman has not been found alive or deceased. We therefore call on all social media users to stop the spread of unverified information,” Mathe said.

Mathe urged social media users to “spare a thought for Boshoga’s family.

NOW READ: Father accused of raping and impregnating daughter denied bail