Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Cop killers and armed robbers shot dead by police in KZN

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

13 August 2025

08:50 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspects were hiding at a house at Maplazini area in Inanda.

Cop killers and armed robbers shot dead by police in KZN

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Two suspects wanted for the murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and a string of house and armed robberies in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been shot dead.

The duo were shot and fatally wounded when they started a gunfight with police in Inanda on Tuesday night, 12 August 2025.

Tracking

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspects when they located the suspects.

“The information led the police to a house in the Maplazini area in Inanda. When police arrived at the house, they introduced themselves as police officers and instructed the suspects to open the door.”

ALSO READ: Police Minister vows to capture cop killer Jabulani Moyo

Gun battle

Netshiunda said the suspects responded with gunshots towards police officers from inside the house.

“Police were left with no choice but to return fire in self-defence. During the shootout, two suspects, aged 20 and 21 years old, were shot and fatally wounded.

“A firearm whose serial number was filed off was found in the possession of the suspects. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

House robbers

Meanwhile, four suspects who had just allegedly committed a house robbery were shot and injured in a shootout with police in KZN.

The gun battle occurred on Underwood Road in Pinetown on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED ARTICLES

Netshiunda said the incident happened when officers responded to a house robbery on Oxford Road at Paradise Valley in Pinetown.

“As they approached the house, which was being robbed, police identified a white VW Polo which was driving in the opposite direction and immediately attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle ignored the police’s instructions and sped off.

“A high-speed chase ensued, and on Underwood Road, the suspects opened fire towards police officers. Police returned fire, and a shootout ensued.

“After the shootout, the suspects were found to have sustained gunshot wounds and were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital under police guard,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Police officer shoots and kills wife, community sets him alight

Read more on these topics

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Murder Police Robberies shooting shootout South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa-Mbeki feud reignites as foundations withdraw from National Dialogue
South Africa SANDF chief visits Iran to discuss ‘mutual national interests’  
South Africa Dirco rejects ‘inaccurate and deeply flawed’ US reports on SA human rights
News WATCH: Couple’s wedding goes up in smoke with Germiston Home Affairs fire
Courts Joshlin Smith case: Defence argues why Lombaard should be granted immunity

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp