Cop killers and armed robbers shot dead by police in KZN

The suspects were hiding at a house at Maplazini area in Inanda.

Two suspects wanted for the murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and a string of house and armed robberies in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been shot dead.

The duo were shot and fatally wounded when they started a gunfight with police in Inanda on Tuesday night, 12 August 2025.

Tracking

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspects when they located the suspects.

“The information led the police to a house in the Maplazini area in Inanda. When police arrived at the house, they introduced themselves as police officers and instructed the suspects to open the door.”

ALSO READ: Police Minister vows to capture cop killer Jabulani Moyo

Gun battle

Netshiunda said the suspects responded with gunshots towards police officers from inside the house.

“Police were left with no choice but to return fire in self-defence. During the shootout, two suspects, aged 20 and 21 years old, were shot and fatally wounded.

“A firearm whose serial number was filed off was found in the possession of the suspects. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

House robbers

Meanwhile, four suspects who had just allegedly committed a house robbery were shot and injured in a shootout with police in KZN.

The gun battle occurred on Underwood Road in Pinetown on Tuesday afternoon.

Netshiunda said the incident happened when officers responded to a house robbery on Oxford Road at Paradise Valley in Pinetown.

“As they approached the house, which was being robbed, police identified a white VW Polo which was driving in the opposite direction and immediately attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle ignored the police’s instructions and sped off.

“A high-speed chase ensued, and on Underwood Road, the suspects opened fire towards police officers. Police returned fire, and a shootout ensued.

“After the shootout, the suspects were found to have sustained gunshot wounds and were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital under police guard,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Police officer shoots and kills wife, community sets him alight