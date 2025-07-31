Police slam misleading reports about respected businessman Jerry Boshoga

Police have urged social media users to 'spare a thought for the family'.

The South African Police Services (Saps) have slammed irresponsible social media posts after reports emerged online that respected farmer and businessman Jerry Boshoga was found dead.

Boshoga was kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in November 2024. His kidnappers were reportedly sending his family videos where they were seen allegedly assaulting him and demanding R10 million ransom for his release.

Posts shared on social media on Wednesday claimed that the search for Boshoga, who was reported missing, had ended, as he had been found deceased.

Social media reporting

However, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe called for responsible social media reporting around the kidnapping case of Boshoga.

“In the last 24 hours, unverified social media accounts have shared misleading and false information claiming that Mr Boshoga has been found deceased.

“The Saps can confirm that the investigation into his kidnapping is still at a very sensitive stage, and the businessman has not been found alive or deceased. We therefore call on all social media users to stop the spread of unverified information,” Mathe said.

Misleading information

Mathe urged social media users to “spare a thought for the family of Boshoga”.

“The spreading of such misleading information has caused unnecessary trauma, panic and anxiety for the close family members, including his mother, wife and children.

“The Saps are in close contact with the family, and if there are any developments in the case, the family will be the first to be notified by the investigating team,” Mathe added.

Pakistani kidnapping

Earlier this month, the Gqeberha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks successfully opposed bail for six suspects accused of kidnapping a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman.

Two former police officers from the Western Cape were among the four people arrested when Gauteng police rescued the Pakistani businessman more than 776km from where he was kidnapped.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said during a closed court session, the Hawks presented a compelling argument against their release.

“The court sided with the state, denying bail and keeping the suspects in custody. The matter has been remanded to 4 August 2025 for further court proceedings.”

The bail ruling, which was handed down this week in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court, has been welcomed.

