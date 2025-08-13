Four house robbers shot and injured in gun battle with cops

The gun battle occurred on Underwood Road in Pinetown.

Four suspects who had just allegedly committed a house robbery were shot and injured in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred on Underwood Road in Pinetown on Tuesday afternoon.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident happened when officers responded to a house robbery on Oxford Road at Paradise Valley in Pinetown.

“As they approached the house, which was being robbed, police identified a white VW Polo which was driving in the opposite direction and immediately attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle ignored the police’s instructions and sped off.

“A high-speed chase ensued, and on Underwood Road, the suspects opened fire towards police officers. Police returned fire, and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, the suspects were found to have sustained gunshot wounds and were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital under police guard,” Netshiunda said.

Stolen items

Netshiunda added that officers recovered several stolen items.

“Two firearms, a flat screen TV, jewellery and two high-end brand handbags and home appliances were found in the possession of the suspects. A manhunt is underway for one suspect who narrowly escaped arrest.”

Netshiunda said the suspects will appear in court when they are fit to do so.

Police attacker shot dead

Last month, a suspect linked to the recent attempted murder of police officers was shot dead in a gun battle with police in KZN.

Two others were left injured in the shootout, which took place at KwaDabeka on Wednesday afternoon, 30 July 2025.

Gun battle

Netshiunda said the gang is also linked to another murder in Inanda and was found with four guns and ammunition.

“When police approached the room in which the suspects were hiding, the suspects started firing shots towards police officers, and a shootout ensued. One suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout.

“Three suspects escaped through the windows; however, two of them were found outside with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital under police guard. No police officer sustained any injuries during the shootout,” Netshiunda added.

