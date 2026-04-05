Easter weekend in Bloemfontein: 19-year-old stabbed to death, body burnt beyond recognition, gang stabbing

Police in Bloemfontein are investigating three separate incidents reported within less than 24 hours.

The South African Police Services (Saps) in Bloemfontein, Free State, are investigating three separate violent incidents reported within less than 24 hours, which include two brutal murders and a gang-related stabbing.

​Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the first incident to be reported is when someone discovered a body in Ferreira Hill.

“On Saturday, 4 April 2026, at approximately 12:19, police were dispatched to Ferreira Hill, situated near the South Park Cemetery,” he said.

“A member of the public, who had visited the area for prayer, alerted authorities after discovering a body.”

Body found near cemetery

Upon arrival, police found the charred remains of an unknown male inside a hole previously excavated by contractors. It appears a tyre was used to set the body alight, he said.

“Male, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old,” added Kareli. “The body is burned beyond recognition; next of kin have not yet been identified and no arrests have been made yet.​

“Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or a missing person matching this description is urged to contact Kagisanong detective standby number 082 465 5945.”

Gang stabbing

Kareli said the second incident was shortly after midnight on Sunday when they found paramedics treating a 26-year-old man with a severe stab wound to his back.

“On Sunday, 5 April 2026, at approximately 01:00, police responded to a scene in Ella Street, Willows,” he said.

“Emergency medical services were already on-site, treating a 26-year-old male with a severe stab wound to his back.”

The man was transported to a local hospital in a critical but stable condition. Kareli added that preliminary investigations suggest the attack stems from a long-standing feud between members of two rival gangs, reportedly dating back to their high school years.

“Arrests are imminent and investigations continue.”

Sunday Morning

Kareli said the third incident was at approximately 07:30 on Sunday morning when Parkweg police were called to a block of flats in Short Street, Willows.

“​Upon arrival, first responders discovered the body of a 19-year-old male who had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen,” Kareli said.

“He was tragically declared deceased at the scene. The motive for the killing is currently unknown, and no suspects have been arrested yet.

​”The Saps appeals to the community for any information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in these cases. Please contact Capt Moseme at 082 526 2713 or contact police crime line on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip-off via MySapsApp.”

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