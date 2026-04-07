Saps Easter blitz nets 15 840 suspects, illegal firearms seized nationwide

The province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) arrested the majority of drunk drivers.

The South African Police Service (Saps) says their nationwide Easter operations have netted over 15 000 suspects, reinforcing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety during the holiday period.

Saps said the major clean-up up operations resulted in 15 840 arrests and the confiscation of illegal firearms.

The operations, which included multiple law enforcement agencies was led by the Saps implementing heightened visibility patrols, roadblocks, and targeted crime-prevention initiatives.

Illegal firearms

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said 132 illegal and unlicensed firearms including 1 097 rounds of ammunition were seized.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) seized the majority of handguns, with 42 seized. A total of 747 dangerous weapons, including knives, were also confiscated. These confiscations are a critical step in our ongoing fight against violent crime.”

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Taverns

Mathe said a total of 532 illegal taverns and shebeens were also shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

“Of those, 773 of those who were found to be selling liquor without a valid liquor license were also arrested. The majority of those without liquor licenses were arrested in KZN (299) and Mpumalanga, with 209 suspects arrested.”

Drunk driving

During the enforcement operations, 1 419 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The province of KwaZulu- Natal arrested the majority of drunk drivers with 588, followed by Mpumalanga with 199 and the Eastern Cape province with 197 arrests,” Mathe said.

Drugs

Mathe added that a total of 1 744 suspects were also arrested for drug possession.

“The majority of arrests were effected in the Western Cape with 737, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 341 arrests made.”

Other arrests

A breakdown of other arrests includes:

Assault GBH: 1342

Murder: 146

Attempted murder: 123

Rape:189

House robbers: 171 Dealing in drugs: 334

“National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola has commended the dedication and bravery of our law enforcement officers who continue to work tirelessly-often under dangerous conditions-to rid our communities of crime, stating that their efforts are making a tangible difference in the country,” Mathe said.

Investigations are continuing.

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