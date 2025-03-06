Male nurse accused of raping teen patient claims they were in love

A male nurse from Ekurhuleni has been denied bail after being accused of raping a 17-year-old patient and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man.

The Ekurhuleni male nurse accused of raping a 17-year-old boy told the Nigel Magistrate’s Court that he was in a relationship with him.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man.

The nurse, charged with rape and sexual assault, appeared in court on Thursday for a formal bail application, which was denied.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in court the accused asked to be released on bail because he needed to work to support his child.

Nurse claims he and victim are in love

“He further told the court that he was in a love relationship with the 17-year-old,” Mahanjana said.

The state opposed the bail application, with Prosecutor Tumelo Madisha arguing that the nurse took advantage of the boy’s vulnerable condition due to his inability to pay for continuing medical care.

Madisha informed the court that the accused posed a flight risk because he failed to provide an alternative address.

Bail denied

Magistrate Rakesh Chitradow agreed with the state and stated that he found no exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail.

The court denied bail and postponed the case to 31 March 2025 for further investigations.

The nurse was employed at a Netcare private hospital in Springs in August 2023 when the 17-year-old victim was admitted for a medical procedure.

During the teen’s stay at the hospital, the nurse allegedly made advances towards him.

The hospital discharged the boy after his medical aid was depleted.

Despite this, the accused allegedly promised that teen that he would continue caring for him and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered.

After the patient was discharged, the nurse visited the victim at his home and brought him medication.

“When it was time for him to leave, he would ask the boy to accompany him in his car and drive with him to a nearby veld, where he would sexually assault him,” Mahanjana said.

“On two occasions, while at the veld in his car, the accused allegedly raped the boy.”

Community took accused and victim to police station

The male nurse’s alleged behaviour was discovered when community members who walked in the veld noticed his parked car, with him and different boys, on numerous occasions.

On 12 February, the community members confronted the nurse and asked him what he was doing with the boys.

The community called the police, who then took the victim and the accused to the police station.

“At the police station, the boy reported what was happening. While at the police station, another boy came forward and reported that he, too, was sexually assaulted by the accused,” Mahanjana said.

