Elderly couple shot dead in parking lot of Rustenburg shopping centre

Paramedics declared both victims dead on the scene.

Police in North West have launched a manhunt following the murder of an elderly couple in the parking lot of a Shopping Centre in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon.

Although the motive of the murder is yet to be determined, Colonel Adele Myburgh says reports suggest the elderly couple was shot dead following a confrontation with the occupants of a white Kia Rio without number plates.

Paramedics declared both victims dead on the scene.

The police urge anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigations to contact Lieutenant Colonel Mainganyo Nathaniël Phatsoane on 082 373 9571 or Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Murunwa on 082 772 599.

ALSO READ: Body found in septic tank as elderly couple murdered on farm north of Bloemfontein

“This senseless, gratuitous violence, which has led to the brutal slaying of the elderly couple in broad daylight, cannot and should not go unpunished. I am calling upon the perpetrator(s) to listen to their conscience and hand themselves in immediately to the police before they are tracked. According to the police, the perpetrator(s) are considered armed and dangerous,” said Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng.

“Once again, those who have information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect(s) must immediately come forward with information that would assist in finding and arresting the suspect(s), and this request is directed to the friends and relatives of the suspects.”

Crime patterns in SA

Presenting the country’s crime statistics for the period between January 2025 and March 2025 last month, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed 5 727 people were murdered, a decrease from 6 289 in the same period last year.

Arguments, misunderstanding, road rage and provocation are still the top causative factors for murder (1 137), attempted murder (1985) and assault GBH (21 033).

ALSO READ: Brazen and brutal: Elderly couple in shock Plett street attack [VIDEO]

Retaliation, revenge, and punishment came second in 436 murder cases.

Most of the country’s murders occur in public places, the stats revealed.

About 323 people were killed during robberies, while 835 cases of attempted murder were a result of robbery.

The minister said that police have noted an increase in crime in daily life, leading to a feeling of vulnerability. As a result, law enforcement agencies will adjust their methods of fighting crime and adapt to the new trends and threats.

READ NEXT: Crime stats: SA records decrease in murders but increase in rapes