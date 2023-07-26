Fatal shooting in Qonce leaves three dead, two injured

By Devina Haripersad

Three people died and two others sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting in Qonce, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday night.

At the car wash

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service, Col Priscilla Naidu, said the incident occurred at around 6pm on Victoria Street, near a car wash.

“The victims, five individuals in total, were on the pavement when two unknown assailants approached them and opened fire without warning.

“Tragically, three males succumbed to their injuries on the scene, while the two others who were injured in the shooting were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the reasons behind this violent act.

“As of yet, no suspects have been apprehended, and their identities remain unknown,” she said.

The victims, whose ages range between 30 and 38 years old, are still in the process of being officially identified by the police.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many in mourning and fear.

Importance of community cooperation

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene ordered the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation unit to trace and track down suspects involved in the crime.

Mene emphasized the importance of community cooperation in identifying and locating the suspects swiftly.

“Criminals are living within the communities, and often they may have valuable information and insights that can assist in our investigation.

“We cannot allow criminals to be brazen; hence we need community cooperation to create a safer environment for everyone. Our team of experienced detectives will be working around the clock to ensure that these suspects are apprehended.”

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, under the leadership of D/Lt Col Mthuthuzeli Mohammed, can be reached at 082 441 9230, or information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or at the nearest police station,” he said.