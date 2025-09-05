Female cop injured, elderly mom and another officer killed in deadly Limpopo shooting

Two firearms, believed to belong to the state, and some cartridges were seized.

A Limpopo police constable has been injured and her 69-year-old mother shot dead by a police officer in what authorities believe may have been a domestic dispute.

The shooting took place in Suncity A, Kwamhlanga, on Thursday, just after 2:30am.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the constable’s mother succumbed to injuries after being shot, while the 30-year-old male constable died from a gunshot wound during the incident.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated. However, the two police constables are said to have been an item. The police in Kwamhlanga received a complaint about a shooting, and upon arrival, they found the body of the old woman with gunshot wounds.

“At the crime scene, police also found the body of the male constable, who had also succumbed to gunshot wounds. The two were certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene. Meanwhile, the female constable was taken to hospital for medical treatment after being reportedly shot as well,” Mdhluli said.

ALSO READ: Police probe accident of Cape Town chef killed on Richard Branson’s island

IPID

Mdhluli added that two firearms, believed to belong to the state, and some cartridges were seized at the crime scene.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified about this horrific incident, and officials thereof are conducting their own investigation.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. No one has been arrested so far. Police cannot rule out the possibility that the incident could be related to domestic violence,” Mdhluli said.

Police stress

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, called on members experiencing stressful conditions in their relationships to seek help and utilise available resources, such as the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) program.

“On Wednesday, 3 September, we hosted the Polmed Symposium in White River with the hope of encouraging members to make use of their medical scheme as well as exhausting resources within their reach whenever they go through life challenges. These resources are readily available for them.”

Mkhwanazi said it was “disheartening” to hear of police officers being killed.

ALSO READ: Suspected KZN taxi hitman arrested for Montclair murder