Foreign national arrested for impersonating police officer in KZN

Officers were executing their crime prevention duties in the area when they stopped and searched the man. Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 38-year-old foreign national for impersonating a police officer, among other crimes

Police in Berea opened cases of impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud against the foreign national, who was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card on Vause Road in Musgrave on Saturday.

Arrest

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were executing their crime prevention duties in the area when they stopped and searched the man.

“A subsequent search at his place of residence on Okleigh Drive led to the recovery of fraudulent fishing permits, more fraudulent police identification cards, fraudulent refugee asylum work permits, a police date stamp, as well as 15 rounds of ammunition.

“A computer and other equipment, believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were seized for further investigations. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday,” Netshiunda said.

Hitman

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspected hitman linked to murder of taxi boss guards and two others in KwaZulu-Natal.

The arrest comes nearly a year after the gunman allegedly killed five people and injured two others.

Among the five killed in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, last March, were three security guards who were escorting the chairperson of a taxi association.

They were ambushed after the gunman allegedly killed two others in a separate incident not far from the scene. Two more people sustained gunshot wounds in the shootings.

Netshiunda said the alleged hitman, 24-year-old Sphelele Gumede, was traced and arrested at his hiding place in Emanguzi last month.

Emanguzi is near the border of Mozambique and around four and a half hours away from Tongaat.

Netshiunda said the man appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court where bail was opposed.

The man is expected to be back in court on 12 March.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

