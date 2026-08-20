Former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa shot dead, police probe murder

Tsengwa was driving with three passengers when an unknown man opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of the former mayor of Knysna and ANC councillor Aubrey Tsengwa.

Tsengwa was shot dead on Wednesday night in Joodsekamp.

Murder

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said detectives from the provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are investigating the killing.

“Three counts of attempted murder are being investigated following the shooting in Ngxalo Street at about 9.20pm.

“A 48‑year‑old ward councillor was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene,” Twigg said.

Shooting

According to preliminary information, Tsengwa was driving with three passengers when an unknown man opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

One passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Twigg said the motive for the shooting is yet to be determined. No arrests have been made.

“The scene was processed by police forensic personnel, while detectives are following up on all available leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.”

DA condolences

The DA in Knysna extended its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Tsengwa following his tragic passing.

“We had served alongside him in Council and in communities since 2016. Whatever our political differences, we shared a commitment to serving our community,” said Levael Davis, the DA’s Knysna mayoral candidate.

“We call on Saps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face the full might of the law. May the family, friends and colleagues find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with him.”

Sadness

The Good Party also expressed its profound sadness following the death of Tsengwa.

“The loss of a public representative and community leader in such circumstances is deeply distressing. Cllr Tsengwa dedicated himself to public service and to the people of Knysna, and his passing is a loss to his family, his comrades and the broader community he served,” the party said.

Appeal

Good condemned this “senseless killing” and called on law-enforcement authorities to act swiftly to identify, apprehend and bring those responsible to justice.

“We appeal for calm and restraint as the investigation continues, and for respect for the Tsengwa family and loved ones as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

“Our deepest condolences go to the Tsengwa family, his friends, colleagues and comrades in the African National Congress during this difficult time,” the party said.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Saps Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or provide information anonymously via the MySaps App.