Man linked to kidnapping of Benoni businessman shot dead by police

The suspect was found in possession of Shamshudeen Faki’s identity documents, a blue light and licensed number plates used in kidnapping.

The man was shot dead by SAPS anti-kidnapping task team on the N12 between Kliprivier and Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. Picture: SAPS

A criminal who was out on bail for vehicle theft and car hijacking and possibly linked to the kidnapping of Benoni businessman Shamshudeen Faki has been shot dead by police.

The man was shot dead by South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team on the N12 between Kliprivier and Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of police counter intelligence teams, visible policing, detectives and private security followed up on information and traced the suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued.

Wanted suspect

“The suspect was found in possession of Mr Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licensed number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping, two firearms including a pistol and a revolver.

“This criminal, was found to be linked to at least 29 vehicle theft and car hijacking cases and was circulated as a wanted suspect. His accomplices on the kidnapping case of Mr Faki are being sought by police,” Mathe said.

Picture: Saps

The 68-year-old Faki was kidnapped from his business premises this month. Ransom money to the tune of millions was immediately demanded from his family.

Mathe said it is alleged that Faki died in the custody of his kidnappers.

“The businessman’s body was found dumped in Dalpark by a CPF patroller who immediately alerted the police on Monday, 13 May.

“At least 250 suspects linked to kidnapping for ransom have been arrested in the last two years in South Africa,” Mathe said.

Fast Guns gang

Meanwhile, a self-confessed member of the notorious Fast Guns gang from Riverlea has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Tyrone Jones was sentenced to two life terms plus 122 years in jail by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The gangster was convicted on 13 counts ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery, attempted robbery, murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Jones started his reign of terror within the community of Riverlea in September 2021, until his arrest in June 2022.

