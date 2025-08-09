Police Minister vows to capture cop killer Jabulani Moyo

Moyo is on the run and a manhunt has been launched.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has condemned the murder of two detectives by a prisoner they were transporting.

The two police officers were disarmed and gunned down on Friday, 8 August 2025 while transporting Jabulani Moyo from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court back to prison after his court appearance for a February 2023 business robbery.

Ambush

Police said the officers were ambushed about 10.30am on Albertina Sisulu Road in Roodepoort.

Moyo was last seen driving the abandoned police vehicle, which was later found kilometres from the crime scene. Police confirmed a murder case with two counts is under investigation.

The ministry of police said they were deeply saddened by the tragic murder of the two dedicated officers.

Attack on police

Cachalia conveyed the ministry’s sympathies to the detectives’ families.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen detectives. Their sacrifice in the line of duty is a stark reminder of the daily dangers faced by our police officers as they work to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all South Africans.

“We condemn this brazen act of violence in the strongest possible terms. An attack on the police is an attack on the state. We will not rest until Jabulani Moyo is behind bars. We urge the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of Jabulani Moyo immediately,” Cachalia said.

[WANTED COP KILLER]Jabulani Thabang Moyo is wanted in connection with the murder of two police officers this morning ,08 Aug 2025.He shot and killed both officers who were transporting him back to the Boksburg Correctional Services after appearing for a robbery case in court pic.twitter.com/EDFuFLRwlj — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) August 8, 2025

Request to the public

Cachalia said national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has deployed maximum resources to track down and apprehend Moyo.

“No detail is too small and your assistance could be critical in ensuring that justice is served. To the men and women in blue, we stand with you. We mourn with you. And we will continue to support you as you carry out your vital work on behalf of our nation.”

Masemola is expected to visit the families of the two who were killed in the line of duty.

He will be joined by the deputy national commissioner of policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, and the Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

