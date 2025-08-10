Police officer shoots and kills wife, community sets him alight

The officers wife was identified as a sergeant attached to Beit Bridge port of entry.

A police officer who shot and killed his wife, a police sergeant in an alleged domestic dispute, was killed by a community in Limpopo after the shooting.

It is understood that Hlanganani police in the Mopani District were called to two incidents of murder that took place at Nkuna Kraal Mall, in Nkuzana village, on Saturday at about 3pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the preliminary report indicates that the female sergeant was out with two other adults and her six-year-old child when her police officer husband, with whom they had been separated for about seven months, approached her.

“It is alleged that a heated argument ensued between them, resulting in the husband taking a service firearm and shooting the victim in the upper body. When he attempted to run to the vehicle in order to flee the scene.

“The community that observed the entire incident chased and assaulted him, setting him alight next to his vehicle. The vehicle was, as a result, burnt beyond recognition. The incident was reported to the police, and murder cases were registered,” Ledwaba said.

“The deceased male was identified as a sergeant, attached to Thohoyandou K9, and the deceased female was identified as a sergeant attached to Beit Bridge port of entry.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said she was shocked by the incident.

Hadebe urged community members to resolve their domestic disputes amicably by seeking professional help rather than resorting to violence.

“The Saps has in place Employee Health and Wellness programmes that are offered free of charge. We call upon members of Saps to make use of these services that are at their disposal.”

The police have urged anyone with information that can assist in identifying the suspects to contact the nearest police station or toll-free number 08600 10111 or to share information on MySAPSApp.

