Police arrest nearly 17 000 suspects in one week for various crimes in SA

Wanted criminals linked to murder, attempted murder, rape, carjacking and other crimes were arrested.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested nearly 17 000 suspects for various crimes, seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth R160 million during nationwide operations ahead of the Easter holidays

The suspects were handcuffed during the nationwide Shanela operation across multiple provinces.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said officers arrested 16 599 suspects between 23 and 29 March 2026.

“These operations also saw detectives conducting raids and apprehending 2 026 wanted criminals linked to murder, attempted murder, rape, carjacking, illegal possession of firearms, assault GBH, house and business robberies.

“Among these arrests are five suspected South African female drug mules on Saturday, 28 March 2026, at OR Tambo International Airport with drugs worth more than R5 million concealed in their sneakers, underwear, and private parts. The suspects were en route to China via Dubai,” Mukhathi said.

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Extortion

Mukhathi added that seven suspects aged between 35 and 65 years were also arrested in a multi-province operation in Cape Town, Matatiele and Nelspruit, following an extensive investigation into alleged extortion and intimidation targeting long-distance bus service operators.

“They are facing 125 charges ranging from intimidation, interference with essential infrastructure to extortion, money laundering, managing a criminal enterprise, as well as contravening elements of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).”

Illicit goods

He said the seven suspects appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 March 2026

“In dismantling criminal networks involved in the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, police and crime-fighting partners seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth R160 million during multiple takedown operations in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape.”

Mukhathi also shared some major operations across different provinces.

Gauteng

“On 25 March 2026, four suspected armed robbers were shot and killed, and one suspect was injured in a shootout with police in Yeoville, Johannesburg. The group of suspects was allegedly involved in a series of armed robberies targeting travellers arriving from OR Tambo International Airport.

“Three unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered on the scene,” he said.

Limpopo

In Limpopo, a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case involving two Indian men from Polokwane.

Mukhathi said the suspect is believed to have been part of a gang that kidnapped the victims while they were driving a blue Ford Ranger at Thlabine village.

“The family of the victims, aged 41 and 43, was contacted by the suspects, who demanded a R70 000 ransom from their family, which was paid into the victim’s account and withdrawn at various banks in Tzaneen. A search at his house led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition hidden in a used nappy bag.”

KZN

In KZN, four suspected robbers, wanted for murder, attempted murder of police officers, car and truck hijackings, and house/business robberies, were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Bellair.

Crime Intelligence officers tracked the suspects, leading to a high-speed chase that ended at their hideout. A gun battle ensued, leaving four suspects dead while one escaped. Four firearms were recovered. No police officers were injured.

Mpumalanga and Western Cape

In Nelspruit, dagga worth R5 million was seized.

Mukhathi said 893 kg was recovered from the Toyota Quantum.

“The driver, 29, was arrested, and R3 337 cash and a vehicle were confiscated. Suspect to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court today.

In Worcester in the Western Cape, the Breede River K9 Unit intercepted a truck transporting methamphetamine.

Twenty containers valued at R5.6 million were seized. A 59-year-old suspect was also arrested.

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