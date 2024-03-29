Four wanted suspects killed in gun battle with police in KZN

Police said the suspects who were from Inanda, were also wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man

The house in Cato Crest, Durban, where the men were reportedly renting a room in Standard Road. Photo: Saps

Four suspects who were wanted for various violent crimes in KwaZulu-Natal including murder have been killed in a gun battle with police.

The shootout took place in Cato Manor on Thursday evening,

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers acting on intelligence from the KZN Provincial Stabilisation wing proceeded to Cato Crest in Durban, where the men were reportedly renting a room in Standard Road.

Cornered

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and one police officer was saved by the bullet resistant vest when the suspects shot at him. Police returned fire and all four suspects who were inside the room were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.”

Netshiunda said the suspects who were from Inanda, were also wanted in connection with a murder in which a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Molver Road in Cato Crest on the night of 23 March.

“The suspects are also believed to have fled the Inanda area after realising that the police were on their trail. The police officer who was shot at did not sustain any physical injuries, however he will be afforded all the psychological support to assist him in dealing with the near-death trauma,” Netshiunda said.

Umhlathuze shooting

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two off-duty bodyguards at the Umhlathuze municipal offices in Richards Bay, KZN on Thursday morning.

It’s understood the shooting happened while officials were inside the building in a caucus meeting discussing a draft budget.

Netshiunda said officers combed the scene and will continue investigations.

“Information at police disposal at this stage indicates that an off-duty bodyguard shot and fatally wounded another bodyguard. The suspect was also shot and fatally wounded by another bodyguard colleague of the first victim. Investigations will be instituted to establish what could have been the motive for the shooting,” Netshiunda said.

