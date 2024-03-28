Two bodyguards shot dead at Umhlathuze municipal offices in Richards Bay

Police are combing the scene as investigations into the shooting continues.

Two off-duty bodyguards have been shot dead at the Umhlathuze municipal offices in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood shooting happened early on Thursday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers are combing the scene as investigations into the shooting continues.

“Information at police disposal at this stage indicates that an off-duty bodyguard shot and fatally wounded another bodyguard. The suspect was also shot and fatally wounded by another bodyguard colleague of the first victim. Investigations will be instituted to establish what could have been the motive for the shooting,” Naicker said.

