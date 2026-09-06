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Free State 21-year-old arrested for allegedly murdering uncle after argument over food

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

2 minute read

6 September 2026

06:13 pm

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'The two then went outside, both allegedly armed with knives, where the feud escalated, leading to the fatal incident.'

uncle nephew food fight

The suspect will appear before the court on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

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A 21-year-old man has been arrested for murder after his uncle’s lifeless body was found with stab wounds after the two allegedly engaged in an argument over food.

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Monyakeng location, Wesselsbron.

Uncle’s body discovered

“On Sunday, 6 September 2026, at approximately 12:45, police were conducting patrol duties in Monyakeng location,” said Thabana.

“They were stopped by an African male who alerted them to a stabbing incident. On arrival at the scene of the crime, police discovered an African male lying motionless on the ground. The male was discovered with stab wounds on the chest.”

She added that the 42-year-old uncle was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Uncle and nephew fight over food

Thabana said an argument over food allegedly erupted between the nephew and his uncle inside the house.

“The two then went outside, both allegedly armed with knives, where the feud escalated, leading to the fatal incident,” she added.

“The 21-year-old male was subsequently arrested for the alleged murder. Police confiscated the knife believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Wesselsbron Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 8 September 2026.”

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