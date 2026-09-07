Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Operation Shanela nets 900 arrests in Gauteng crime sweep

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 September 2026

05:01 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The crackdown targeted wanted suspects and disrupted ongoing criminal activity.

Operation Shanela nets 900 arrests in Gauteng crime sweep

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has tightened its grip on Gauteng’s criminal underworld. Picture: Saps.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African Police Service (Saps) has tightened its grip on Gauteng’s criminal underworld, arresting more than 900 suspects in the latest province‑wide sweep under Operation Shanela.

Conducted simultaneously across all five districts, the crackdown targeted wanted suspects and disrupted ongoing criminal activity – with detectives tracing 735 fugitives, including 422 linked to violent contact crimes and 148 wanted for offences against women and children.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrests demonstrate the continued efforts by Gauteng detectives to pursue suspects linked to serious and violent crimes and ensure that they are brought before the courts to face the allegations against them.

“These crime prevention operations resulted in additional arrests, including: 98 suspects for contravening the Immigration Act; 69 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol; 23 suspects for possession of drugs; 14 suspects for contravening the Gauteng Liquor Act.

“Other suspects were arrested for offences including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of gold-bearing material, amongst others,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Operation

Nevhuhulwi said Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, welcomed the results of the operation and commended the multidisciplinary teams.

The operation was carried out by authorities including Saps, Metro Police Departments, Gauteng Traffic, National Traffic, the Department of Home Affairs, private security companies through Business Against Crime South Africa, the Community Policing Forum and other crime-fighting stakeholders

“The Saps in Gauteng will continue conducting Operation Shanela operations across the province, with a particular focus on serious and violent crimes, crimes against women and children, illegal firearms, drugs, unlawful immigration, alcohol-related offences and other identified crime threats,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Picture: Saps

Support police

Nevhuhulwi urged the public to continue supporting the police by providing information on criminal activities through the appropriate Saps reporting channels, i.e., the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or the MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

Read more on these topics

arrest Crime Gauteng SAPS Operation Shanela Police South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Find out what the SIU discovered about government tender scams
South Africa ‘Police killings threaten South Africa’s stability,’ Ramaphosa warns
Elections 2026 Mbalula under fire as ANC candidate list blunder sparks internal backlash
Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘When it rains, ANC does well’: Ramaphosa defiant amid candidate list crisis
News Springbok-All Blacks clash faces severe weather threat as residents urged to stay home

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News