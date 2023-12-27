Gruesome double murder: Free State mother, daughter found poisoned and strangled

A manhunt has been launched to arrest those responsible for the seemingly senseless Free State double murder.

An elderly mother and daughter who shared a shack in Caleb Motshabi, Free State, were found dead on their bed by their neighbours last Wednesday afternoon, 20 December.

Police revealed that the women – 91-year-old Sarah Sentlholo and 66-year-old Rebecca Moyetsane – were both murdered, as was confirmed in preliminary postmortem results.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli confirmed that the mother (Sentlholo) was murdered through poisoning and that the daughter (Moyetsane) was strangled to death.

Manhunt launched for Free State double murder

The motive for the killing is still unknown, but Kareli said in a statement released on Tuesday, 26 December, that it was under further investigation and police were embarking on a manhunt for the suspects.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the ruthless killers and are appealing to anyone who might have information that may assist in the investigation of these two counts of murder, to contact D/Sgt Matli of Kopanong Detectives on 073 194 8801 or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send an anonymous tip off on MySapsApp,” he said.

Grim Christmas Eve find

Meanwhile, in a separate incident which took place in the same Free State informal settlement on Christmas Eve, police found the lifeless body of a 34-year-old woman discarded in a pit toilet.

Kareli said members of the public called in to report that they had seen a human body in the pit toilet.

“Police members rushed to the address and on arrival they found the shack locked, but drag marks were spotted leading to the pit toilet. Upon inspecting the pit toilet, they made the discovery of the body of a 34-year-old female who was identified as Sinah Bantjies, wrapped in cellotape and covered in mud,” he said.

After making a few inquiries and conducting a brief investigation, police were able to trace the alleged murder back to a 43-year-old suspect.

“While he initially fled the scene, the suspect was traced and arrested in Botshabelo by Kopanong detectives. He will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon for murder,” Kareli said.