‘Walk to the shop for electricity’ turns deadly

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a police officer on a charge of murder, possession of ammunition and assault after it was alleged he shot a man claiming to be on his way to the shop to buy electricity vouchers.

It is alleged four people, two males and two females, were walking on the R44 in Somerset West in the early hours of Tuesday morning when they were stopped by police and searched.

“They complied and after they were searched the police officers told them to go back home, but they explained that they were going to buy electricity at the nearby Total petrol station.

“It is alleged that the officers did not want to listen to them and the four people were adamant that they have to buy electricity,” said the directorate.

One of the police officers allegedly took out his firearm and fired at the group, killing one of them.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

‘Shoot to kill’?

As crime increases over the festive season, Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu told Power FM police officers were under attack but criminals were meant to be arrested, not killed.

“All we’re saying is that we shouldn’t be the judge and the jury when we’re doing these things,” said Raburabu.

He was reacting to reports that 19 crime suspects had been killed during shootouts with officers in KZN in seven separate incidences within a month.

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola defended his forces, saying police could not pray crime away.

“With regards to operations, police go out to operations, to keep the community safe. At the same time, when they come across criminals who shoot at them, surely we don’t expect them to sit back and pray; that’s what I told them.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde