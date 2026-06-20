Saps gears up for 30 June protest over undocumented foreigners

Threats have been made that action will be taken against undocumented foreign nationals who are still in the country from 30 June.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has met with the Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia on Saturday to outline security measures that will be put in place for the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026 against undocumented foreign nationals.

A 30 June deadline was set by some groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. Threats have been made that action will be taken against undocumented foreign nationals who are still in the country from 30 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, however, dismissed the June 30 deadline, citing the deliberate use of the immigration debate by some individuals to create disorder.

Police acting minister pleased with safety measures

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Cachalia expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place by the Saps. The meeting was led by acting police commissioner General Puleng Dimpane.

Cachalia and the deputy ministers of Police will meet with the Minister of Defence, Angie Motshekga, and premiers of all nine provinces to reinforce effective coordination and monitoring among all relevant security role players and to ensure adequate support ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Mathe added that the acting minister of police will also meet with representatives of the private security industry, recognising their important role as force multipliers in enhancing safety and security.

Police to visit high risk areas

The Ministry of Police will further conduct visits to identified areas that have experienced heightened levels of instability to assess operational readiness and reinforce policing efforts.

Cachalia has however expressed confidence that the SAPS is operationally prepared to uphold and enforce the law.

“While the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be respected, no acts of lawlessness, violence, intimidation or criminality will be tolerated,” said Cachalia.

“Weekly enforcement operations remain ongoing to verify the legal status of foreign nationals in the country. These operations are aimed at ensuring that all foreign nationals residing in South Africa are in the country legally and are in possession of valid documentation. Where violations of the law are identified, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.”

Act without fear or favour

Cachalia has urged all Provincial Commissioners to enforce the law without fear or favour and to respond swiftly and decisively to any acts of incitement, violence, intimidation or criminality

He has assured all South Africans that their safety and security remain a priority and that the Saps remains fully committed to protecting all people in the Republic and upholding the Constitution by maintaining law and order while safeguarding the rights of everyone.

“Daily operational monitoring and assessments will continue throughout the week to ensure stability across the country and to enable law enforcement agencies to respond swiftly to any emerging threats.”