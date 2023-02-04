Gorgonia Butcher booked for attempted murder after stabbing his own sister

Citizen Reporter

A 33-year-old state patient dubbed the Gorgonia Butcher after he hacked a paediatric nurse to death has attempted to murder someone else – this time his own sister, stabbing her 15 times. The man – who resides in the Northern Cape – is known as Devon Ovies.

He was earlier this week sentenced to an additional 18 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of his sister and the theft of her motor vehicle.

Fortunately, he was apprehended, charged and taken into police custody. He appeared before the Springbok Regional Court where he was sentenced.

Ovies was declared a state patient after he brutally murdered Katrina Jagers, 50, in 2015 at the living quarters of the hospital where she worked in Upington.

Jagers was a paediatric nurse working at the Dr Harry Surtie Hospital when she was attacked by Ovies.

Satanic worshipper

Ovies – who was believed to have been a satanic worshipper at the time – was said to have cut her stomach open, pulled out her intestines and used her blood to write the number 35 on her door.

The incident had allegedly happened at night after Ovies accosted Katrina in the parking lot in front of a number of witnesses.

Witnesses had told the court that they had seen him run after her, jump on her and brutalised her before he murdered her.

He was eventually tracked down and arrested. Jager was a mother of three – two sons and a daughter.

Ovies appeared in court and was taken for a mental assessment.

According to reports, on 20 December 2021, he received leave from the mental institution in Kimberley and was booked out under the supervision of his 39-year-old sister who resides in Concordia in Springbok.

In the latest incident, on 6 January 2023 at 9pm, Ovies and his sister had an altercation with regard to his house arrest that led him to stabbing her 15 times in the presence of her two toddlers.

He fled in her vehicle from her house in Concordia but was arrested 30 minutes later in Okiep.

Devon was sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder and 4 years for theft of the motor vehicle. The sentences will run concurrently.

