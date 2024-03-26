North West cousins rescued after kidnapping ordeal – 7 arrested

Zahraa and Bataviya Mohammed were found on Monday evening in a house at New Stands, Klipgat near Winterveldt and Mabopane.

The cousins aged 17 and 19-years-old were snatched earlier in March while on their way to school in Hartbeespoort.. Picture: iStock

North West police have arrested seven suspects for kidnapping and extortion after two teenagers were brazenly abducted in front of a primary school in Brits in the North West.

The cousins aged 17 and 19-years-old were snatched earlier in March while on their way to school in Hartbeespoort.

Brazen kidnapping

In a brazen attack, Zahraa and Bataviya’s car was bumped from the front by a maroon Audi A3, to force it to stop.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the Audi A3 was reportedly stolen in Garsfontein in March this year.

It is understood that two armed men got out of a white Volkwagen Polo GTI and ordered the cousins to get into their car before speeding off.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said the cousins were examined by paramedics at Klipgat Police Station’s Victims Friendly Room (VFR).

“They were found to be in a good state of health except for exhaustion and trauma. They were safely reunited with their families without any visible injuries.

“The suspects are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court soon, facing two counts of kidnapping and extortion,” Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone added the Provincial Commissioner of Police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended a multi-disciplinary team for their relentless efforts, which led to finding the cousins and the arrest of the suspects.

“He indicated that the arrests will, without doubt, sound a warning that those who commit crimes have no place to hide in society and will be exposed as it happened in this case.”

Kidnapping victim saved

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) is searching for a suspect on the run after intercepting a kidnapping in Brooklyn, Pretoria, at the weekend.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said an investigation was ongoing to arrest another suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a Pretoria woman.

Mahamba said the kidnap victim told officers she was robbed of her cellphone and the suspects forced her to give them her banking details.

