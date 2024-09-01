Grandson arrested for murdering his 90-year-old grandfather

The old man was found in his chair with a stab wound on his throat.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Komani, Eastern Cape, on Friday night for the murder of his 90-year-old grandfather.

Neighbours alert police to murder by grandson

The grandson was questioned by police after the incident was reported by neighbours.

“On police arrival, they found a 90-year-old man sitting in his chair covered with a blanket. The man had a stab wound on his throat,” said police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni.

A case pf murder is being investigated, added Mdleleni.

“On investigation police discovered that the grandson is responsible for the murder of his grandfather. He was immediately arrested and charged with murder.”

The suspect is expected to appear at the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The Police Commissioner at the Chris Hani District, Major-General Rudolph Adolph, said he was shocked by the “barbaric act” that led to the murder of the “defenceless elderly man”.

“Saps will work together with NPA to ensure the successful prosecution. I call upon the communities to report incidents where elderly citizens are victimised or abused,” he said.

Manhunt underway in Polokwane

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt in the Capricorn District of Polokwane after a man was murdered on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers arrived at a scene where an unknown African man was lying on the ground. He said the victim had multiple injuries that seemed to have been caused by an assault.

“The victim was allegedly assaulted by a group of people,” said Ledwaba.

“Emergency medical service personnel were notified, and the victim was certified dead at the scene.”

The motive for the assault is not yet known.

“Police are urging the public to come forward with information that can identify the victim or assist with the investigation to contact Polokwane Detective Section Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ngwako Paul Ragophala on 076 481 6301, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, report to the nearest police station, or share information on the MySAPS app,” he said.

