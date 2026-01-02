Gunmen kill four family members on New Year’s Eve in KZN

Police said that the attackers killed a mother and her two children after failing to get what they wanted.

It was a deadly New Year’s Eve after four members of the same family were killed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police said suspected robbers broke into a house at the Mdweshule area in the Mehlomyama policing precinct, Port Shepstone, on Wednesday, 31 January and opened fire.

Murder

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said they are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged by the witness that four unknown males kicked open the door of the Rondavel in which she was with her fiancé. Three of the males were carrying firearms, and one was carrying a bush knife.”

ALSO READ: Reckless use of fireworks leads to death in North West

Robbery

Magwaza said the suspects demanded money, and when they were told that there was no money, they began firing shots at her 45-year-old fiancé, who unfortunately left him deceased.

“The suspects then instructed her to show them other family members, which she did. When they got to the main house, they shot and killed a mother and her two daughters who were aged between 31 and 67-years-old.

“The suspects then fled the scene, taking with them two cellphones,” Magwaza said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers

KZN gun battle

Earlier this week, three suspects were killed after they engaged the police in a shootout in KZN.

The gun battle occurred in Newlands West on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Magwaza said Newlands East officers responded to a complaint of business robbery at the Honeyrich area in Newlands West.

“Upon their arrival, they were informed that the owner of the tavern was locking up when five males approached him at gunpoint. They took cellphones, alcohol and an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects then fled the scene in a White Toyota Etios.”

Manhunt

Magwaza said police officers conducted patrols for the suspects and spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in a business robbery, where the shootout ensued.

He said investigations are ongoing, and police are searching for the two suspects who fled on foot.

ALSO READ: Police open inquest after drowning of SANDF member in Limpopo