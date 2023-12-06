DA chief whip in uMngeni Nhlalayenza Ndlovu murdered

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to act following the murder of its uMngeni municipality chief whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

The DA confirmed Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down at his home by three unknown assailants.

Ndlovu was shot and killed near Mpophomeni in KZN on Tuesday night.

The DA said the exact circumstances around his death are yet to be confirmed.

Police must act

The party expressed shock following the news of the councillor’s murder.

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers described Ndlovu as a “humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own. He will be sorely missed.”

Rodgers urged police to bring Ndlovu’s killers to book “without delay”.

“The DA sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of councillor Ndlovu, the DA caucus in uMngeni and the residents of the municipality that have lost a humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own.”

Political killings

There have been a number of political killings in KZN.

In July, the DA said the increase in political killings warranted an urgent meeting of political party leaders in KZN to find viable solutions to the scourge, according to The Witness.

Rodgers earlier this year said they engaged directly with premier Nomusa Dube Ncube, calling on her to engage with all political party leaders.

He said the growing climate of violence in the province was a threat to democracy.

“Her response was flippant. This lack of interest is confirmed by the fact that the Moerane Commission report, with its recommendations on preventing such killings, is gathering dust in her office.

Rodgers said the attacks and killings of councillors appeared to be more prevalent in municipalities with hung councils or those with unstable coalitions.

“This raises serious questions around whether there are sinister forces at play,” he said.

