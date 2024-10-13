Along for the ride: Hijacking victim stuck in boot during high-speed chase and shoot-out

The hijacking victim miraculously emerged unscathed from the nightmare ordeal which unfolded in the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay,

It reads like the plot of a hard-nosed Guy Ritchie movie: A hijacking, followed by a high-octane car chase, a crash and a shoot-out – all while the victim is still trapped in the boot.

The real-life drama unfolded in the streets of the Nelson Mandela Bay township of New Brighton as police officers were conducting a multidisciplinary operation just before midnight on Saturday.

Hijacking drama in New Brighton

The officers were patrolling in an area known as Mahambehlala at about 11.20pm, when a white VW Polo with five occupants driving through the side streets of the township raised suspicion.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the members decided to approach the vehicle in Seyisi Street.

On noticing the police vehicle, the suspects then allegedly sped off, prompting the officers to give chase.

“A high-speed chase ensued and New Brighton police members called for backup.”

Car chase, shoot-out and arrests

“As they approached the intersection of Mavuso and Seyisi streets, the driver of the Polo lost control and with the walls of a traffic circle.

“Three suspects emerged from the wreckage. Two managed to flee and opened fire on the police members,” Van Rensburg explained.

One of the suspects was apprehended allegedly with a firearm in his possession. The driver – who was stuck inside the vehicle after the collision – was also arrested.

Hijacking victim emerge from car boot

Janse van Rensburg said that while members were busy on the scene, they heard a noise coming from the boot of the vehicle.

“Upon further investigation, a man crawled out from the boot through the back seat and informed the [police] members that he had been hijacked,” she added.

The arrested suspects is expected to soon appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on charges of hijacking, kidnapping and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

