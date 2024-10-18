Couple arrested for ATM bombing and possession of dye-stained cash

Saps warned civilians about accepting dye-stained money.

Members of the South African Police Services (Saps) on Thursday arrested two suspects for ATM bombings affiliations and possession of dye-stained cash in Katlehong, Gauteng.

The married couple is expected to make an appearance before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The suspects face charges of suspected stolen property.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multi-disciplinary task team on ATM bombings conducted an intelligence-led operation where the police received intel about dye-stained money.

It was reported that the money was deposited into a certain bank account.

“The account holder was traced back to an address in Katlehong and it was discovered that the account was opened on behalf of a foreign national woman who is renting in that yard,” Nevhuhulwi added.

According to police reports, it was further revealed that the woman’s husband is a suspect wanted for other ATM bombing cases.

The man was subsequently arrested.

Moreover, Nevhuhulwi revealed that the woman who owned a salon was also arrested with her husband after the police discovered and confiscated dye-stained money at the premises of her business.

‘Dye-stained cash unusable as currency’ – Saps

Saps on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account warned civilians about accepting dye-stained money.

“Never accept stained bank notes as they have likely been discoloured from ink dye used in security devices such as ATMs.”

They added that ATMs hold money in unique containers that protect cash with dye-stain technology. This technology is activated when someone tries to break open the container.

Once activated, the money is stained with a green dye, which defaces the notes, and renders them unusable as currency.

“The stained notes are recognised as having no monetary value once they are stained.

“People who have these notes make themselves suspects of a criminal investigation that will seek to determine if they were involved in the stealing and unauthorised access of these ATM containers,” the police warning read.

