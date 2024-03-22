Dead body discovered in Pretoria East stream

The case was handed over to the South African Police Service for further handling and investigation.

The man, who allegedly drowned, is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services

A body of man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old has been discovered in a stream east of Pretoria.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said they were notified of a “drowning incident” at Nkwe Permaculture just after midday on Thursday.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said officials are investigating the incident.

“Divers and rescue technicians from the Emergency Services Department arrived on the scene to be told that a man aged between 25 and 30 years of age had allegedly slipped and fallen from a rock into the stream while he was hiking with a friend.

“Divers searched and recovered the body of the man, who was declared dead by paramedics on the scene,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso said the case was handed over to the South African Police Service (Sap) for further handling and investigation.

“The Emergency Services Department calls on residents to always be mindful of their safety and the safety of others when they are visiting recreational facilities.”

Zama zamas

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of at least eight bodies suspected to be those of zama zamas in a veld in Robertville, Florida in Gauteng this week.

Police opened eight counts of murder after the grim discovery of the suspected illegal miners.

Spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said community members alerted officers about the bodies.

“Police were alerted … about two people who were lying in an open veld in Robertville, Florida. Upon arrival at the scene, police officers, including members of Johannesburg K9, conducted a search in the area. A total of eight bodies, with gunshot wounds, were discovered in an open veld.”

Masondo said the victims were certified dead at the scene.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be linked to an ongoing feud over illegal mining territory by illegal miners,” Masondo said.

