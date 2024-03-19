Police investigating after man shot and killed in Durban

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown however Saps will be investigating further.

The shooting happened on Bell Street in South Beach Durban on Monday evening. Photo: iStock

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a man in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, ALS Paramedics said on Monday.

It is understood the man was shot multiple times on Bell Street in South Beach in Durban on Monday evening.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were already at the scene they arrived.

“ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene around 8pm to find the area cornered off. Paramedics were shown to a man believed to be in his forties who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Unfortunately the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared on the scene by Paramedics.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting in Durban South Beach are unknown however Saps will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Blue lights suspect

Meanwhile, Gauteng police arrested a suspect believed to be the mastermind behind “blue light robberies” after he was found with blue lights, traffic police uniform, a high calibre firearm and ammunition as well as a suspected hijacked motor vehicle.

The suspect was handcuffed at his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said National Crime Intelligence shared information about the suspect who was in possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle and believed to be involved in blue light robberies on freeways.

Masondo said a team of several law enforcement agencies including members from the Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit, Tracker Connect, Fidelity Specialised Services and Cap Security Specialised Unit was established to carry out the takedown operation.

Masondo said the suspect was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of hijacked motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition, among other charges.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has applauded the team of law enforcement agencies that worked with diligence to arrest the suspect.

