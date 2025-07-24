Interpol arrests Chinese fugitive in South Africa

The Chinese national was wanted in connection with a fraud case.

The Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Pretoria handcuffed the man on Tuesday. Picture: Saps

A 57-year-old Chinese national, reportedly linked to a case of fraud reported in China, has been arrested in South Africa.

Bail

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the man made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

“His case has been postponed to Friday for a formal a formal bail application.”

According to a preliminary report, Interpol circulated a Red Notice to all member countries to locate and provisionally arrest the Chinese national.

Arrest

Van Wyk said wanted persons often flee to another country to evade arrest.

“The suspect reportedly applied for a visa at the United States of America embassy in Sandton when his fugitive status was flagged, leading to his arrest on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) continues to record commendable successes in dismantling transnational crime syndicates and arresting international fugitives in the country,” Van Wyk said.

Guptas’ extradition

Meanwhile, in a matter that has been dragging on for years, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) is hoping that the Gupta brothers will soon be in South Africa to face a raft of charges.

IDAC is expected to submit a new extradition application for the Gupta brothers to be hauled back to South Africa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a “strategic initiative”.

State capture

South Africa’s extradition request to the UAE was rebuffed in April 2023 for flimsy procedural reasons, and without sufficient explanation, after Atul and Rajesh Gupta were quietly let off the hook months before.

Rajesh and Atul, friends of former president Jacob Zuma, are accused of using their relationship with the former president to profit financially and influence senior government appointments.

They were arrested in the UAE in June 2022 after Interpol placed them on its most wanted list.

