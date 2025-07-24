Malema accuses Kunene of lying about relationship with man accused of murdering DJ Sumbody

Malema said Kunene’s reasons for being at Katiso 'KT' Molefe's house are not convincing.

EFF president Julius Malema says Kenny Kunene should tell the truth about why he was at the house of a man suspected of killing musician and businessman, DJ Sumbody.

Kunene was found in a Sandton house where businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe was arrested for the murder of Oupa Sefako, also known as DJ Sumbody.

He told the police that he was there to facilitate an interview for a journalist who works for his online publication.

Kunene and the journalist

But Malema on Thursday described this as a “story”.

“To take a journalist is not a secret operation. Who is that journalist? Why would you take a journalist to someone who just came out of prison, someone who is on bail, as an MMC?” he said.

Malema threw a veiled attack towards Kunene’s party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

“We told you these people are criminals, they are nothing else but bandits,” he said.

Malema said Kunene must tell the truth about his relationship with Molefe.

“He says he does not know that guy. He knows that guy,” he said.

Does Malema know Molefe?

Malema said he has heard of Molefe.

“I know that guy, not from a personal view, he is a well-known businessman. Until now, we knew him as a businessman, but I do not have a relationship with him like that where I can call [him] or go to his house… I do not know the guy like that,” he said.

The EFF leader said he is disappointed in Kunene’s behaviour.

“For Kenny to behave like that in public office and say he does not know that guy, that is a lie. It’s a pure lie, and that is how thugs… succeed, they lie, and they think they can outsmart everyone,” he said.

Malema said Kunene’s reasons for being at Molefe’s house are not convincing.

“Kenny’s story is not coming together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malema said he is convinced that there will be more arrests in the DJ Sumbody matter.

Mkhwanazi’s contract ends

The EFF leader also said he is in favour of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi continuing in his role as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner.

He said he believes in Mkhwanazi’s ability to resolve some murder cases that have hit a dead end.

“Mkhwanazi’s contract is coming to and end in December. If anything, they must advertise that post now and then he must reapply and get reappointed again so that he can finish those thugs… I mean those ones that we sit with in parliament,” he said.

Malema said there are politicians in parliament who are not happy with the manner in which Mkhwanazi blew the whistle on corruption in the police and government.

“We are at a point where we cannot afford to lose Mkhwanazi. Somehow he needs to be retained into the force and somehow he needs to be elevated to a national responsibility because KwaZulu-Natal has become too small for him,” he said.

Formation of ad hoc committee

Malema said he is excited that parliament had agreed to form an ad hoc committee to investigate the claims that Mkhwanazi made about corruption in the police, NPA and judiciary.

However, he said he is not pleased with the commission of inquiry launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We will be done in no time. When we submit our report, they are going to say the commission is still busy. The president cannot implement those recommendations.

“That commission will not take less than two years minimum and then Mkhwanazi leaves in December,” he said.

