Ipid says Kinnear murder report remains classified to protect witnesses

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The report of the investigation into the murder of Lt Col Charl Kinnear remains classified, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday evening.

In a statement, the Ipid said it would not comment on the details of the report, which had to be classified to protect witnesses.

“It contains sensitive records relating to their personal information that cannot be made public,” said the Ipid.

“Furthermore, all those who are implicated cannot be named until they have been charged criminally and departmentally.”

The report was classified in line with the Minimum Information Security Standards (MISS), which states the head of an institution has the authority to classify a document in terms of the different levels of Classification – Restricted, Confidential, Secret or Top Secret.



In this case, the report has been classified as Top Secret.

“The Executive Director of IPID also has the authority to regrade and declassify information/documents. Therefore, the report remains classified as Top Secret until such time the Executive Authority determines otherwise.

ALSO READ: Charl Kinnear murder accused’s dad fights for his release

“The directorate did not contravene the classification procedure MISS, despite that not all pages of the report were stamped Top Secret. The matter is being rectified.”

Lt Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot and killed, metres away from the driveway of his home on September 2020.

At the time of his death, he was investigating high profile cases within the Anti-Gang Unit.

“From the report I have received, this officer has been under threat for some time. He was provided with police protection but that was withdrawn at some point, now I want to know what informed that decision. This family deserves to know whether their father was failed and if so, heads must roll,” said Police Minister Bheki Cele at the time.

“This officer was one of the good guys but was taken away by ruthless criminals that where feeling the heat through his investigations. This is why we will leave no stone unturned and will be bringing in more resources if needs be, so those responsible for this heinous crime are found.”